World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Director Sells $452,480.00 in Stock

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

