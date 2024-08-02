Zacks Research Comments on Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.31. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.13 per share.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,515.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,414.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,325.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

