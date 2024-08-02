Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $332.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,670,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

