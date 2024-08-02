Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.