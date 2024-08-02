Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.66% of Zai Lab worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

