Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Shares Down 8.8%

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 642,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 912,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zapata Computing in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.
Zapata Computing Stock Down 8.8 %
Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.
Zapata Computing Company Profile
Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.
