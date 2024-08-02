Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $375.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.92.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $342.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.94 and its 200 day moving average is $294.64. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,402,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,053,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

