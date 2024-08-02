Zega Financial LLC Acquires 10,753 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

