Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Zeta Global worth $182,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 947,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

