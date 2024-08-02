Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $23.33. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1,303,941 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Stock Up 11.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.