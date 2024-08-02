Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $23.33. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1,303,941 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ZETA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zeta Global Stock Up 11.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.