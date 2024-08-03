1,073 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,634,000 after acquiring an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,271,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,807,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

