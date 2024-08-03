10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,153,000 after buying an additional 3,029,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

