19,632 Shares in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile
