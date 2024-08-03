19,632 Shares in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

