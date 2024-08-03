24,448 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $3.67 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.