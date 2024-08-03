272 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

