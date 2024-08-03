29,721 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 6.4 %

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

