2x Long VIX Futures ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 28,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 22,731 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of UVIX stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

