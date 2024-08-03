391,274 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of fuboTV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.33 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $398.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

