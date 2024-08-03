44,073 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HNST

Honest Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.