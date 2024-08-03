5,412 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

