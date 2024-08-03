5,897 Shares in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPRY stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $959.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $877,137.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,040 over the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

