7,097 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $778.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

