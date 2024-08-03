7,103 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 364,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $379.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.