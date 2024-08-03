AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.91, but opened at $92.88. AAON shares last traded at $87.99, with a volume of 20,085 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AAON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Company Profile



AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

