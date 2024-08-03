AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

AAON has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W raised AAON to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AAON Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AAON will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 106.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 552.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 294,253 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $14,569,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

