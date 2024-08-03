AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.91

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.91 and last traded at $188.33, with a volume of 451281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $334.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

