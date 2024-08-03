abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $213.92

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.92 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 213.95 ($2.75). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.71), with a volume of 304,155 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,220.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Asian Income Fund

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other abrdn Asian Income Fund news, insider Jane Routledge acquired 8,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £17,991.97 ($23,143.77). 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

