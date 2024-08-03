ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

ACAD stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,877.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

