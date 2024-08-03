ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Gap Up to $43.23

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.23, but opened at $48.25. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 103,151 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

