Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $957.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.