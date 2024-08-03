adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion.
adidas Stock Performance
adidas stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. adidas has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $130.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $4,809,000.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
