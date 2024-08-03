ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADTRAN Price Performance
NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
