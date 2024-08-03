ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

