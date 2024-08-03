Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

