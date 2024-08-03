Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

