Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,199.4% in the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 38,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average is $182.81. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.