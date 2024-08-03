Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $62,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 137.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Palomar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.