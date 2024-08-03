Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

