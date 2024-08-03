Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV opened at $185.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

