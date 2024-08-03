Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $101.21 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $103.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

