Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $3,821,000. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,515,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.9 %

CASY opened at $371.93 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.