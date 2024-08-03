Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.83 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

