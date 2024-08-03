Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,445,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $359,436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $142,035,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.91.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $275.04 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

