Advisors Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.