Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,095,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after buying an additional 378,781 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 1,011,030 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $15,812,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 146,697 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

