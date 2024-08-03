Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 241.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC opened at $57.23 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

