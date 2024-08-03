Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

