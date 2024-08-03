Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $3,821,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 507.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $20,242,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 171.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

