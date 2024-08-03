Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.