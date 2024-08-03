Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $255.96 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $194.09 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.